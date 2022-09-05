Monday, September 05, 2022
     
Jammu & Kashmir: Bullet-riddled body found in Shopian, police begin probe

According to preliminary reports from Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.

Manzoor Mir Reported By: Manzoor Mir Shopian Updated on: September 05, 2022 13:22 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Armed security personnel stand at guard, in Srinagar.

Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district.

 

His body was found from Narapora village. According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.

