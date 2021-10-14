Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE J-K: Army soldier, JCO critically injured in encounter with militants in Poonch

An army officer and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were critically injured during an ongoing terrorist operation in the general area of Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Defence Ministy spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said: "In an ongoing counter-terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch, there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours...

"During the ensuing exchange of fire, one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress. Update follows."

Earlier, gunshots were heard on Thursday during the search and cordon operation started by the army in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Police sources said the army started a cordon and search operation involving several villages adjacent to Dhera Ki Gali in Surankote area. Thursday's operation was started by the army three days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed by terrorists in the same area.

Earlier on Monday, five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), and two terrorists were killed in three encounters in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The soldiers lost their lives in firing by terrorists in a village close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of the border district of Poonch after the army and police launched a joint operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of ultras who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

(with agencies inputs)

