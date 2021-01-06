Image Source : INDIA TV J&K: Army jawans wade through knee-deep snow to carry pregnant woman to hospital

Heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear across Kashmir with people facing problems due to blocked roads at many places, while the administration has helped several expecting mothers and patients who needed to reach hospitals.

Even as the administration pressed its staff and machinery into service to provide relief to the people, the snow clearance operations were hampered due to continuous snowfall for over 72 hours.

A COB Bunawadar team of Army rescued a woman with pregnancy-related complications in north Kashmir's Kupwara district by carrying her for many kilometres in knee-deep snow and ensured that she reached hospital in time to give birth to a healthy baby.

The team received a call on Wednesday from a distraught Ghulam Mh Mir, a resident of Pethawadar area of Handwara in north Kashmir, saying his daughter was due to deliver and the family was unable to take her to hospital because of heavy snowfall.

ALSO READ: Fresh avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Following the call, the troops who were on Area Domination Patrol nearby were informed immediately, to assist the family. The troops carried the pregnant lady in knee depth snow on an adhoc stretcher to nearby Primary Health Centre which was about one kilometre from the house. At the same time a Nursing Assistant was sent to the PHC to assist a local nurse(male) in taking BP and stabilizing the pregnant lady.

Since all roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall, a transport could be arranged at a distance of three kilometres from the Primary Health Centre.

Hence, the troops again carried the pregnant lady on the stretcher to the location of the transport. Later that evening, the baby was delivered healthy and the mother and the baby reached home safely. The Army also helped the family in kind.

The timely reaction and efforts of the troops made the delivery safe and a success. The family expressed their sincere gratitude for all the assistance the Army provided. These kind of gestures would go a long way in strengthening the bond between the Army and Awaam.

Latest India News