J&K: Al-Qaeda operative from Bengal arrested in Ramban; Chinese hand grenade recovered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Al-Qaeda operative from West Bengal arrested in J-K's Ramban: Cops

Highlights The accused is a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrested accused

Further investigations in the case are on

Jammu and Kashmir: An operative of the terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda was arrested with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Monday.

The operative was identified as Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal.

According to an official, Khan was arrested by a police party from Ramban along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

He said a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the Al-Qaeda operative.

A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, the official said.

On November 3, the army foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down three terrorists in an encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

While the body of one of the terrorists was recovered by soldiers, the bodies of the other two, lying across the LoC, were taken back by villagers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

"At about 1000 hours today, alert soldiers of the army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J-K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side," a defence spokesman said.

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said.

In an ensuing firefight, three terrorists were killed, the officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Two migrant labourers shot at by terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Latest India News