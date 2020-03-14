Image Source : PTI Jammu & Kashmir admin looks to revive traditional arts & crafts; incentivise weavers, artisans

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed officials to put in place a robust mechanism for ensuring the revival and propagation of traditional arts and crafts, especially Pashmina weaving, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The direction was passed by K K Sharma, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, while chairing the meetings of the Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation (JKHDC) and Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Corporation Limited (JKHC) here, the spokesman said.

"Necessary measures need to be put in place so that the traditional arts and crafts of the region regains its popularity at the national and international level," Sharma said.

He also called for undertaking requisite steps for incentivising weavers and artisans to increase their income besides ensuring the revival of traditional arts and crafts.

Sharma directed officials to provide minimum support price for the artisans and craftsmen involved in the making of traditional arts and crafts to increase their profitability and attract youth in these heritage professions.

To attract the youth towards these traditional arts, the corporations should also explore the possibilities of tie-ups with Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) so that start-ups can be undertaken by young and aspiring entrepreneurs, he said.

The advisor directed the corporations to take necessary measures for making them financially viable and revenue-generating utilities. He also suggested branding, quality certificates, marketing of Jammu and Kashmir based products so that they can be sold globally.

He also called for ensuring other traditional crafts from Jammu division, especially bamboo works and Basohli paintings to be properly propagated and marketed.

While directing the corporations to undertake measures for carving a niche for their products in the national and international level, the advisor emphasised on taking necessary expert opinion from the National Institute of Design and National Institute of Fashion Technology.

