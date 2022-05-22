J&K accident: 2 dead, 7 injured after car skids off blind curve

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION Two, among the seven injured in the accident, are in critical condition.

Two persons lost their lives while seven others were injured when a car skidded off and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday. A 10-month-old baby was one of the victims of the accident.

The car was heading to Kastigarh village in Doda district from Sanasar in Ramban. The accident took place when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve in the Batote-Kud area in the evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sara Begum (51) and her child Ayat. They died on the spot. Of the seven injured, the condition of a four-year-old boy and four women was critical, they added.

"All the injured were referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment," an official said.

