Jammu Dy Mayor among 3 BJP leaders booked for lockdown violation

The police has registered an FIR against three BJP leaders, including the Deputy Mayor for violating the prohibitory orders in place for COVID-19 prevention in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city. Police said an FIR has been registered in the city police station in Jammu under the IPC against three BJP leaders, Purnima Sharma, Rajesh Gupta and Sandhya Gupta for visiting the Raghunath Bazaar area where they distributed relief among hundreds of people staying at the Hari Theatre complex.

The FIR registered says the accused did not follow the social distancing protocol and thereby endangered the lives of several hundred people, including their own.

It must be mentioned that Purnima Sharma is the Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Rajesh Gupta is a former BJP MLA while Sandhya Gupta is a BJP leader and corporator of the JMC.

