Jammu and Kashmir: 3 killed, 1 missing after vehicle rolls down hilly road in Doda

Jammu and Kashmir: At least three people were killed and one was reported missing after the vehicle they were travelling with skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet down on the bank of River Chenab in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials informed that the incident took place on Monday on the Batote-Kishtwar highway at Raggi Nallah

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom further said that three bodies have been recovered. While one person is injured another is reportedly missing.

In another incident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh, four people of a family, including an eight-year-old child, died when a car they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

The incident happened near Fagua Bhatta under the Tirva police station area, killing Krishna Murari (55), his wife Asha Devi (52), his son Rahul (42) and the minor, SHO Santosh Kumar said.

