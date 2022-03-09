J&K: One killed, 14 injured in mysterious blast in Udhampur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a tweet said that the injured were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

At least one person was killed and 13 were injured in a blast outside the district court complex on Wednesday in Jammu region's Udhampur, said police officials officials said.

"I am in touch with DC (Deputy Commissioner) Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out...too early to draw any definite conclusion," the minister tweeted.

Police sources said a mysterious blast took place at Salathia Chowk near the tehsil office in Udhampur district. "The actual cause of the explosion is being ascertained", sources said.

