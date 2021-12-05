Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT militants arrested in Shopian; arms, ammunition recovered

Two militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested by the security forces on Sunday in J&K's Shopian district.

Police said the security forces arrested Shahid Ahmad Ganie of Doomwani Keegam and his close associate, Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora, both LeT militants.

Personnel of the police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of militants.

"When the joint parties of the security forces approached them, the two suspects tried to flee from the spot. The duo was arrested by the joint search parties.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession in addition to Rs 2.90 lakh cash," a police officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been started.

