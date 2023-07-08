Jammu and Kashmir: Two Indian Army personnel feared drowned in Poshana River

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: In an unfortunate incident, two Indian Army personnel were feared drowned in a swollen stream of the Poshana River in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A rescue operation is underway to trace both of them. According to officials, both of the soldiers were crossing the Dogra Nallah at Poshana in the Surankote area when they were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains.

Rescue operation underway

Joint efforts by the Army, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are underway to trace the soldiers who were swept away by the strong current. However, both of the soldiers were not traced yet.

Police had advised the people of various parts of the district to stay away from the water bodies which are in spate following incessant rains since Thursday night.

Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam due to bad weather conditions due to bad weather across Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, fresh batches of pilgrims were not allowed to leave Jammu to embark on their yatra due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Several videos are doing rounds on social media where broken highways were seen. In one of such videos, a part of the road is seen broken. A mudslide, triggered by heavy rain, also hit the national highway near Ramban in the early hours, forcing the suspension of traffic.

