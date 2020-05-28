Image Source : FILE PHOTO Transgenders to get monthly pension in Jammu and Kashmir

Transgenders in J&K will get pension under the integrated social security scheme. This decision was taken on Thursday by the J&K Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu.

Earlier, the transgenders did not qualify for financial benefits under the social Security scheme.

Today's decision will enable transgenders to get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 as is provided to the destitute, old people, widows, divorcees, orphans and orthopedically challenged persons who either have a meagre income or no source of livelihood.

With inclusion of transgenders under the ambit of the scheme, around 2,000 pending pension cases of transgenders will be resolved.

The department will also devise a new application form for transgender persons, while as verification/identification process will remain same, as in case of other categories. The payment of the financial assistance to all eligible beneficiaries will be made through DBT mode.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage