Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir to begin from July 14 | Check latest guidelines 

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday decided to allow the entry of tourists to the UT from July 14. As per the guidelines, “There will be partial opening of the tourism sector for visitors from outside J&K, limited to tourists arriving by air only.” RT-PCR testing of all tourists compulsory on arrival and tourists to have confirmed hotel bookings.

Guidelines for entry of Tourists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Phase-I

These guidelines apply to entry of tourists to the Union Territory of J&K in Phase-I

There will be a partial opening of the tourism sector for external visitors from outside J&K, limited to tourists arriving by air only.

All in-coming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay.

All in-coming tourists must have confirmed return air tickets to any place outside J&K, either to their departure point or any other destination.

There shall be compulsory RTPCR testing of all tourists on arrival.

Taxis /transport facility have to be pre-booked through hotel / travel agency, for which procedures will be put in place by Tourism department (to be mentioned on the website of J&K Tourism).

Tourists above the age of 65 should avoid coming on a tourism holiday.

Tourists have to mandatorily pre-book their accommodation online in hotels, houseboats or guesthouses etc. The proof of the same shall be checked on arrival. Taxis / transport to the hotel shall also be pre-booked by the hotels / travel agencies. The list of such hotels and travel agencies will be available on the website of J&K Tourism

Pick up facility Travel agents, hotels, houseboats and guesthouses shall provide pick-up facility from the airport for their tourist guests. Prescribed social distancing norms shall be followed everywhere during transportation.

All tourists should have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones and shall be checked for ‘safe’ status on the Aarogya Setu app at the time of arrival before entering the premises.

The hotels, houseboats and guest houses or the travel agents will arrange for transport of the tourists to the airport for their departure from J&K.

