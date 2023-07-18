Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in joint operation by security forces in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The security forces carried out a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: As many as four terrorists have been killed in a joint operation carried out by the security forces in the Sindhara area of the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the information, the first engagement between security forces and terrorists took place at around 11:30 pm on Monday (July 17) after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

Indian Army officials said the encounter started again on Tuesday morning with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation, they said. The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identities are being ascertained, the Indian Army officials added.

The security forces have also recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the spot. Meanwhile, the search operation is still underway in the area, they added.

More details are awaited.

