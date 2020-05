Image Source : TWITTER Terrorists attack police naka party in Kulgam

Terrorists on Saturday attacked a police naka party in Frisal Yaripora area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, killing one police personnel. The entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Suspected militants fired at Head Constable Mohammad Amin, injuring him critically after which he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

