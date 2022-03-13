Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist eliminated in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist eliminated in Kupwara

Chinar corps informed that a joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara wherein war like storage materials were recovered.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kupwara Published on: March 13, 2022 12:11 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Terrorist eliminated, Kupwara district, chinar corps, Operation Niochama, encount
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

J&K: Terrorist eliminated in Kupwara

 

Highlights

  • One terrorist has been eliminated in an encounter in Kupwara district
  • Chinar corps informed that a joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara
  • More details are awaited

One terrorist has been eliminated in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Chinar corps informed that a joint operation was launched after midnight in Kupwara wherein war like storage materials were recovered.

In a tweet today, the Chinar corps unit of the Indian Army said, "Op Niochama, #Kupwara. Jt op was launched after midnight on 12 Mar 22. Area was cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and one terrorist eliminated. War like stores recovered. Jt op over."

More details are awaited in this regard.

 

ALSO READ: Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Pulwama encounter

Latest India News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News