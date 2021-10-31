Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: NIA arrests two more suspects in terror conspiracy case

Two more accused in the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case relates to nefarious designs for undertaking violent terrorist acts in the Union Territory and other major cities, the agency said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat, the NIA said, adding the arrests were made during raids at some specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

NIA had registered the case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists," said the NIA.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | J&K: Poonch highway reopened 20 days after anti-terror operation

Latest India News