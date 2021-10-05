Follow us on Image Source : ANI 35 students of girls higher secondary school found Covid positive in J&K's Poonch

A government girls higher secondary in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been shut for five days after 35 students tested positive for coronavirus infection.

"We've closed the school for 5 days. We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed," Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan said.

In September, at least two students of Leo Sungrace School were tested positive for coronavirus in Surat. Also, as many as 26 students of St Joseph's Boarding School in Mumbai's Agripada were found Covid positive in August this year. Of these, four students were below 12 years of age.

ALSO READ: Surat private school shuts for 7 days after two kids found Covid positive

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Residential school sealed after 60 students test COVID-19 positive

Latest India News