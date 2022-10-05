Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Shopian encounter: Three JeM terrorists killed in Drach, 2nd gunfight underway in Moolu area.

Shopian encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian, informed the Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday (October 5). This is the second encounter in Shopian in less than 12 hours.

A local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was killed in Moolu encounter.

"Second encounter has started in Moolu area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Police added.

Earlier on Tuesday (October 4), an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Drach area of Shopian, informed the Kashmir Zone Police.

"Around three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in encounter at Drach area of Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is still in progress," informed ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The two killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and an outside labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in Pulwama, ADGP Kashmir added.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir. Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle from the site of the encounter. According to the police, all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

