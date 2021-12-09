Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 3 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter were involved in attacks on security forces, civilian atrocities

The three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday were categorized terrorists and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities, as per the police.

According to a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir, acting on specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the village Check Cholan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34RR, and 178Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender; however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Amir Hussain Ganie son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Check Cholan Shopian, Rayees Ahmed Mir son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Kapran Shopian, and Haseeb Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yousuf Dar resident of Khudwani Kulgam.

Pertinently, the killed terrorist Aamir Hussain was active since Sept-2020 and involved in several terror crime cases including Case FIR No. 264/2021 of PS Shopian regarding the attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma on 01/10/2021. He was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds.

While as terrorist Rayees Ahmad was active since June-2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including attack on Police/SF. He was also involved in the attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma. Besides, terrorist Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 74 rifle and 02 pistols were also recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.

Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

(With ANI inputs)

