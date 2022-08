Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Jammu and Kashmir news: Two pilgrims were killed in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir due to shooting stones, officials said on Monday.

"A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh and another from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri lost their lives after being hit by a shooting stone near the cave of Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi district," said Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner.

Stones rolling down a steep mountainside are called shooting stones as they hit the highway with high velocity.

Latest India News