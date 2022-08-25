Jammu and Kashmir: Pak intruder shot at in Samba; narcotics smuggling bid foiled

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Pak intruder shot at by BSF in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Highlights The intruder had planned to smuggle narcotics from across the border

Suspicious movements was notices near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border

Eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics were recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: A Pakistani intruder was shot at by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday. The intruder had planned to smuggle narcotics from across the border, officials said.

According to the details, the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB) in the early hours today.

Commenting on the development, a public relations officer of the BSF said the man was seen carrying a bag.

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said.

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered, he added.

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

On Wednesday, a Pakistani terrorist, who was captured in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, said he was paid Rs 30,000 by a colonel of the Pakistan intelligence agency to attack the Indian Army post.

Thirty-two-year-old Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested in the Naushera sector on Sunday after his accomplices abandoned him and fled back after being intercepted by the alert Indian troops.

This was for the second time in the past six years that Hussain, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, was arrested while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border, the officials said.

The Army’s 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana, said on August 21, in the morning hours alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar spotted the movement of two to three terrorists from across the LoC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | WATCH | Two terrorists killed after one of them steps over landmine while crossing LoC in J&K

Latest India News