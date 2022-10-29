Saturday, October 29, 2022
     
Jammu And Kashmir: Sacrilege incident at Khan Masjid Gojwara in Srinagar; accused arrested

Sacrilege Incident: According to police, accused Irshad Ahmad Mir is mentally not fit, however, a case is registered and a probe is on.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Srinagar Published on: October 29, 2022 10:14 IST
The accused was arrested by police
Image Source : ANI The accused was arrested by police

Sacrilege Incident: An incident of sacrilege on Friday took place in Khan Masjid Gojwara, Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir. According to police, accused Irshad Ahmad Mir of Maloora threw Quran in water. 

Taking prompt action on the matter, police carried out overnight raids and arrested the accused. 

“Accused seems of unsound mind. A case registered in Nowhatta Police Station under relevant sections,” Srinagar Police said.

Earlier, 9-year-old boy apprehended for sacrilege in Hoshiarpur 

A nine-year-old boy was apprehended on the charge of desecrating a religious text in a village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab on October 9.  Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk said granthi of the gurdwara in village Bishanpur Tarsem Singh noticed some torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib on October 5. He immediately informed gurdwara committee president Amarjit Singh about it, the police official said, adding that CCTV footage showed a boy tearing the pages. The boy was produced before a juvenile court, which sent him to a local 'bal sudhar ghar'.

Further investigation is underway, the DSP said.

Sacrilege-related cases are very sensitive in India. Such incidents, sometimes lead to major law and order issues. In 2015, Punjab’s Moga district witnessed a major violent protest over sacrilege. 
(ANI Input)

Also Read: 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident: Man stages 'dharna' for 46 days, demands justice for father's death

