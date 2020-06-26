Image Source : PTI/FILE 5 killed in accident in J&K's Doda

Five people, including a woman and her three minor children, were killed when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a 350-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, officials said. The car was on its way from Gool area of Ramban district to Thathri town of Doda district. The accident took place near Raggi Nallah around 10 am, they added.

"Police party from nearby Assar police station immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation along with volunteers, but all the five passengers, including the driver, were declared dead on the spot," Mushtaq Ahmed, Station House Officer (SHO) Assar, said.

"The deceased have been identified as Tasleema Begum, 35, and her three minor children from Thathri, while the fifth person, who was driving the car and also died in the accident, was identified as Mohd Asif, 32, of Sangaldan-Gool," he said.

All the bodies will be shifted to the Primary Health Centre Assar for completion of legal formalities, the SHO added.

