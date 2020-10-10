Pulwama: LeT’s top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat killed in encounter

Image Source : INDIA TV LeT’s top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat killed in an encounter

Zahid Nazir Bhat aka Zahid Tiger, a top commander of terror group Lashkar e Taiba killed along with one more militant in an encounter led by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday. The joint operation at Dadoora area of Pulwama, was launched based on inputs given by Jammu and Kashmir police.

The forces recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, from the slain terrorists. Meanwhile, a newly joined terrorist also arrested in the encounter.

LeT’s top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat also known as Zahid Tiger killed in today’s encounter at Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/tuTWCOWQPc — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

