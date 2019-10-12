Image Source : ANI Jammu & Kashmir: Pink vehicles launched for women in Rajouri

In a bid to provide safe travel option and to mark International Girl Child Day 2019, the District Administration in Rajouri in association with the Motor Vehicle Department launched six pink vehicles under 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' Scheme.

The Mahindra Supro Exclusive women pink vehicles were launched on Friday by Rajouri's District Development Commissioner (DDC), Mohammad Aijaz Asad in the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police, Youghal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh among other officials.

Speaking on launching pink vehicles under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, DDC Asad said, "Transport department conducted a survey in which it came out that girl students were facing problems in commuting due to overcrowded public transport vehicles. So keeping that in mind we launched these vehicles. This initiative is instinct for the empowerment of the girl child."

A total of six eight-seater pink vehicles will ply between Old Bus stand to GMC and AH, New Bus stand to GMC and AH and Old Bus stand to Khandli. The service will be available from 8:00 am to 8:30 pm every day. "These routes have been selected after a survey conducted by the Motor Vehicle Department, Rajouri," Asad said.

He also urged the girl students present on the occasion to spread awareness in the society about the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. Asad sought the cooperation of the public in making the campaign a success in the district.

"We will try our best to take more initiatives of this sort. I would urge the women to utilize this service to the fullest because this service has been initiated for their betterment," said Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Anzar Ahmed.

"I would like to congratulate the women here on this special occasion. Required and feasible routes have been considered which will be covered by these vehicles in order to provide ease of travel to the women. I think the right to proper and safe transportation is part of a dignified life for a woman," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Youghal Manhas.

On the occasion, a mega awareness rally was organised which started from PWD Dak Bungalow Rajouri and culminated at Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School, Rajouri.

