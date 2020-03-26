Jammu and Kashmir: Over 60 people who came in contact with dead coronavirus patient quarantined

Image Source : INDIA TV A team of doctors doing the rounds of localities in Bandipore district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (Photo by Manzoor Mir/India TV)

Over 60 people who were suspected of being in contact with COVID-19 patient who died in Srinagar on Thursday morning were quarantined at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. As a preventive measure to check the spread of the coronavirus, a team of doctors visited over 100 households and collected details about the residents.

The team identified over 100 people who met infected coronavirus patients. During their round, the team also made door-to-door enquiries about the locals in and around Hajin, the native town of four persons who had tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

At least 45 family members of the four patients were quarantined at one place of the district, while 17 others were kept in isolation at another place.

Three other suspected patients were moved to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar. Moreover, sixty-five patients, including the family members of these three patients, were identified and quarantined at another place.

Thirty-eight test reports are still awaited, while one patient has already recovered. A total of 379 samples have been collected, out of which 341 were found to be negative cases.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 11 positive cases of the coronavirus, including a death.

Also read: 90 pc of the COVID-19 cases and 88 pc of deaths in G20: PM Modi calls for concrete action plan at summit