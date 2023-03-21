Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: NIA makes first arrest in NGO terror-funding case amid ongoing investigations

NGO Terror funding case: Amid ongoing comprehensive investigations into the NGO Terror funding case registered in October 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, made the first arrest related to the matter in Srinagar.

According to the information, the accused has been identified as Irfan Mehraj, a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organization, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS).

Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights. According to reports, the involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, Trusts and Societies in the funding of terror-related activities is also being probed in this case.

NGOs accused of having terror links

Some NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the guise of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health, Education etc. However, it has come to light that some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) etc.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: SIA raids at multiple locations in connection with terror-funding case

SIA raids at multiple locations in J&K

On March 18, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at eight places in a case related to the collection of funds by Maulvi Sarjan Barkati, the face of "anti-national" protests in 2016.

Earlier this year, a case was registered against Barkati by the SIA, a subsidiary of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, to probe the collection of funds as well as his "anti-national" speeches.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News