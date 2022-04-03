Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Two non-locals shot at by militants in Pulwama district

Militants shot and injured two non-local persons in the Balanowpora area of Pulwama District in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

"At about 7:15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official said.

He said they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama in injured condition, wherefrom Singh was referred to SHMS (Shri Maharaja Hari Singh) hospital in Srinagar.

The injured were identified as Surinder and Deeraj Dat, residents of Pathankot. While Surinder was injured by a bullet wound to his chest, Deeraj attained a bullet wound on both legs.

Earlier, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district where the security forces busted a terror module.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with Army's 55RR and CRPF busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in South Kashmir's Pulwama district by arresting three terrorist associates, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

