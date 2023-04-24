Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper injured in firing by militants in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: The victim was rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident.

Manzoor Mir Reported By: Manzoor Mir Anantnag Published on: April 24, 2023 22:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: A shopkeeper was injured when militants opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening. 

The man, identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar, was injured when militants opened fire at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, officials said. 

Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

