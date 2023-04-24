Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper injured in firing by militants in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: A shopkeeper was injured when militants opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening.

The man, identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar, was injured when militants opened fire at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, officials said.

Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar's tulip garden sets new record, sees 3.7 lakh footfall this season

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 5 jawans martyred in terror attack in Poonch, Army chief briefs Defence Minister

Latest India News