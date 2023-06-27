Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter in Kulgam district, arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir : An unidentified militant was neutralised by security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. According to reports, one security personnel was injured in the operation. Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorist and a search is underway in the area.

"01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists earlier on Friday night when the Indian troops notices at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate in India. According to officials, an Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire. The terrorists were attempting to cross the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The officials further informed that the Indian troops observe a movement of at least three heavily armed terrorists who were trying to infiltrate under the cover of thick foliage and darkness. To combat terrorism, an encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector.

Amid the exchange of fire, a soldier was injured. However, the terrorists managed to escape and slip into the nearby dense forest. "Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists," the officials said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singhon Monday spoke extensively on terrorism while delivering keynote on the ‘India’s National Security’ in Jammu. Underlining the menace of terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organisations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state address in the US had said terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with the scourge. He also sought action against its state sponsors, in an oblique attack on Pakistan.

