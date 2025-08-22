Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha terminates two government employees over links with LeT The expulsion of the two Jammu and Kashmir government employees comes after they were found to have terror links.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered the dismissal of two government employees from north Kashmir's Kupwara district for their alleged links with the banned Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The sacked employees have been identified as Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher posted in Karnah, and Siyad Ahmad Khan, an assistant stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department in Keran. Both have been in jail since January last year.

Termination in national security interest

Authorities invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which permits termination without an inquiry "in the interest of national security". Law enforcement and intelligence agencies reportedly gathered substantial evidence against the two.

Officials said the move is part of the administration's ongoing crackdown on terror networks, including overground workers and sympathisers operating within government institutions.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, 75 government employees have been terminated under similar grounds.

Three dismissals in June

In early June, Manoj Sinha dismissed three other government employees — a police constable, a schoolteacher and an assistant in the health education department — for alleged terror links. Those removed were Ajaz Ahmad, a government school teacher from Baflaiz village in Surankote tehsil, Poonch; Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a selection-grade police constable posted at Khahgund, Anantnag; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, an assistant in the health education department and a resident of Diyarwani New Colony, Batamaloo, Srinagar. All three remain in jail.