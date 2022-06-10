Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO J&K: LeT hybrid militant, associate arrested in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested a hybrid terrorist and an associate of the terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir's Budgam district. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the terrorists, police said.

"Acting on specific information, Police along with 62RR and 43Bn CRPF arrested a hybrid terrorist and a terror associate of proscribed outfit LeT," a police spokesperson said.

He further added, "The arrested hybrid terrorist has been identified as Mudabir Ajaz son of Ajaz Ahmed Rather resident of Gulshanabad Hyderpora and the terrorist associate has been identified as Syed Muntaha Mehraj son of Syed Mehraju din resident of New Colony Ompora."

Speaking about the roles of the terrorist and the associate in the terror outfit he added, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation & logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides, transportation of arms & ammunition across the district Budgam."

He added that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 Chinese grenade and 35 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession.

He added that a Chinese grenade and thirty-five AK rounds were recovered from their possession. The Budgam police station has registered a case under the relevant sections of law and the investigation has been initiated.

