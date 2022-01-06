Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed for traffic due to landslides

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A boy plays on road during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides etc.

Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road are also closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to landslides at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Traffic department officials said, "Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places.

"Intending travellers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting the traffic control room in Srinagar and Jammu to verify the latest status of the highway".

One person was killed and another injured when a boulder hit their car on the highway in Ramban district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road are also closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass and Pir Ki Gali area.

