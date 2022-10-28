J&K: 15 houses gutted in fire in Kishtwar; 23 families affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 15 houses gutted in fire in J&K's Kishtwar

Highlights No one was reported injured in the fire, officials said

The blaze was reported in Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil in Kishtwar

The fire erupted on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

Jammu and Kashmir: As many as 15 houses were gutted in a massive fire in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the blaze erupted on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

No one was reported injured in the massive fire that broke out in the Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil, officials said.

Army and police personnel along with the locals launched an operation to douse the fire.

By the time the blaze was extinguished, 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been affected, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

Relief material for the affected people was being sent, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

