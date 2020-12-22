Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results LIVE: Gupkar or BJP? Counting of votes underway for 280 seats

Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir DDC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

The results of the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections 2020 will be announced on Tuesday. According to the state Election Commission, counting of votes is underway amid tight security. The fate of nearly 4,181 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided today. The elections, held in eight phases, began on November 28 and ended on December 19. Elaborate arrangements are in place for to ensure smooth conduct of the process. The results could be accessed online on the commission's website as well. This is the first elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The overall voting percentage in all the eight phases was 54.42 per cent. Over 30 lakh votes will be counted on Tuesday.

J&K DDC Polls Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting begins

Counting of votes for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway amid tight security. The elections were held in eight phases between November 28 and December 19.

Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) to begin shortly; visuals from outside the counting centre in Doda district. pic.twitter.com/zgMYT73wA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370. The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the 'Gupkar Gang'. Although the Congress went alone in the last seven phases, it is widely believed that its understanding with the PAGD remains intact.

8:30 AM JK DDC Election Results: 2,178 candidates in fray

According to the state Election Commission, a total of 2,178 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats.

8:25 AM JK DDC Polls Results LIVE: The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19 as 51.42 per cent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful. All the Covid protocols will be observed through mandatory masks and hand sanitiser at each table. Besides, all the counting staff and other officials have have asked to wear masks before entering the counting halls.

8:15 AM: Counting of votes for 280 DDC seats to begin shortly

The fate of nearly 2,200 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided on Tuesday, as counting of votes will begin for the eight-phase polls held for the first time in the union territory. Talking to reporters in Jammu, State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Monday said all necessary arrangements for the counting of votes have been made.

