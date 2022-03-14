Monday, March 14, 2022
     
J-K: Hizb module involved in killing of Kulgam sarpanch busted, 3 held

Militants had killed sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in Kulgam on Friday night.  

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kulgam Published on: March 14, 2022 15:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

Police had earlier said Mir was given accommodation in a secured hotel in Srinagar but he had left it and reached his home without informing authorities.

Three militant associates were arrested after a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module involved in the killing of a sarpanch was busted in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Militants had killed sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in Kulgam on Friday night.

“#Kulgam Police busted #terror module of proscribed terror outfit HM involved in recent #killing of #Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir & arrested 03 #terrorist associates actively involved,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

He said police seized incriminating material as well as the vehicles used in the commission of the crime.

“During #investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM #terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief terrorist Farooq Nalli,” Kumar said.

