Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: ISJK terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag

One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

According to the Inspector-General of Kashmir police, the deceased terrorist was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station.

The deceased terrorist has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area.

"Anantnag Encounter Update: Neutralised terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora, Anantnag. He has recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in two separate encounters.

4 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters

Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir within 12 hours on Saturday. Police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Tral area of Awantipora while two terrorists were also killed in an encounter by Police and security forces in Shopian, taking the toll to four in the last 12 hours.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint teams of Police and security forces for eliminating five terrorists within 48 hours in three successful operations without any collateral damage.

Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Awantipora

Latest India News