Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Krishna Ghati Sector, soldier sustains gunshot wounds

Army foils infiltration bid: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir in which a soldier sustained gunshot injury during a counter-infiltration operation, officials said on Saturday.

The injured soldier was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the officials, three infiltrators who were attempting to run towards the LoC, were engaged by the troops. The counter-infiltration operation was being run jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Int based Counter Infiltration Ops by Indian army & JKP. Infiltration bid eliminated in Krishna Ghati Sector on 23/24 June, in which 1 soldier suffered Gunghot wound & evacuated. 3 infiltrators running towards LC engaged by own troops & seen falling down near LC,” the officials said.

Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector

Four terrorists were gunned down in the Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir, thus foiling the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

“In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics-like substances were recovered by the security forces from the scene of the gun battle in the Machil sector of the Kupwara district.

Detailing the operation, a defence spokesman said the army detected suspicious movement in the Kala Jungle of the Machil sector during the intervening night of June 22 and June 23.

"... the terrorist movement was tracked during the night. At around 0430 hours, four terrorists were spotted crossing the Line of Control from Pakistan. They were engaged upon coming in effective range by the ambush parties. Intense firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of all four terrorists, without any harm to our troop," he said.

The spokesman said nine AK series rifles, three pistols, four grenades, 288 AK and pistol rounds, 55 suspected narcotics packets and other huge quantity of war-like stores were recovered.

