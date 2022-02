Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) J&K: Terrorists hurl bomb at security forces in Bandipora, 5 cops injured

Five cops were injured after militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Nishat Park in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday. Police officials said that one policeman is in a critical state.

Police officials said that the injured cops were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off.

