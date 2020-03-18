Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Govt suspends inter-state bus service in wake of coronavirus scare

The government in Jammu and Kashmir has suspended inter-state bus service with immediate effect

New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 22:05 IST
The government in Jammu and Kashmir has suspended inter-state bus service with immediate effect, as more cases of COVID-19 outbreak emerge in the country. 

"...in order to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that no interstate bus service shall ply on interstate routes with immediate effect till further orders,"  said an order issued by Transport Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is also ordered that buses belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, presently outside J&K, shall not carry any passengers from outside Jammu and Kashmir while returning back," said the order. Pertinently, in Jammu, three cases of coronavirus have surfaced while Kashmir is free of this deadly virus so far. In Ladakh, with the emergence of two new cases, the total number of cases have gone up to eight.

