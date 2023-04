Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir: Footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebration in Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir: In a tragic incident, at least six people were injured after a footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Udhampur's Chenani Block in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the incident occurred at Beni Sangam in Bain village of the district. "Six people were injured during the incident. A rescue operation is underway. Police and other teams have reached the site," said Dr Vinod, SSP Udhampur.

Further details are awaited as this is a developing story.

