J&K: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Srinagar. 

Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
As per the details, one of the fire officers got injured during rescue operation which ended after 2-hours.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: January 27, 2022 14:05 IST
Highlights

  • Massive fire broke out in a building at Rajbagh area of Srinagar in J&K today
  • Upper portion of the building was heavily damaged due to fire on Jan 27
  • There are several offices inside the commercial building which caught fire on Thursday

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive fire broke out in a building at Rajbagh area of Srinagar today. The upper portion of the building was heavily damaged due to fire. Around four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.

The tragedy occurred after one cylinder was exploded. Also, one generator was running on kerosene at the spot. 

As per the details, one of the fire officers got injured during the rescue operation which ended after 2-hours. 

There are no victims so far in the fire incident. 

Moreover, there are several offices inside the commercial building which caught fire on Thursday (January 27). 

Police investigation in the matter is still ongoing. More details are awaited in this regard. 

