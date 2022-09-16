Friday, September 16, 2022
     
  4. J&K: Explosion damages DDC member's vehicle in Poonch

J&K: Explosion damages DDC member's vehicle in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir news: Police sources said the private vehicle of Sohail Malik, a DDC member, was damaged in a mysterious explosion in the Surankote area (Fazlabad) of Poonch district.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Poonch
Published on: September 16, 2022 11:53 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: Explosion damages DDC member's vehicle in Poonch.

Highlights

  • The vehicle of a DDC member was damaged in a low intensity mysterious explosion
  • The incident occurred in J&K's Poonch district on September 15
  • Police sources said the private vehicle of Sohail Malik was damaged badly in the explosion

Jammu and Kashmir news: The vehicle of a district development committee (DDC) member was damaged in a low intensity mysterious explosion in J&K's Poonch district.

The incident happened late on Thursday (September 15) at between 10:30 to 11:00 pm.

Police sources said the private vehicle of Sohail Malik, a DDC member, was damaged in a mysterious explosion in the Surankote area (Fazlabad) of Poonch district.

"Police reached the spot immediately after the explosion. The cause of the explosion is being ascertained", sources said.

A car was damaged and an animal was also got killed with no other loss of human life in the incident.

The DDC members are elected representatives who represent the people at the district level where administrative decisions concerning development, etc., are taken.

