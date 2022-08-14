J&K: Cop injured in encounter between militants, security forces in Srinagar's Nowhatta

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION) The injured police officer has been shifted to a hospital.

J&K encounter: An encounter between security forces and militants left a cop injured in Srinagar's Nowhatta area in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The incident comes to the fore just ahead of the Independence Day celebration. Sources in security agencies informed that a terrorist was also injured in the shootout.

“Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter. A police official said bike-borne militants fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta, which was retaliated.

During the encounter, one policeman sustained injuries, the official said.

"In the ongoing #encounter, one policeman namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow," police said in another tweet.

Police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot, the official said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

Latest India News