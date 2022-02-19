Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

Further details are awaited.

