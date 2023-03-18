Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out at Mitrigam area in Pulwama, 2 militants likely trapped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out at Mitrigam area in Pulwama

Encounter in J&K: An encounter has started between militants and security forces at the Mitrigam area in Pulwama on Saturday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the security personnel including the Army are on the job as two militants are likely believed to be trapped.

"#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow (sic)," Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

Kashmiri Pandit bank guard's killer gunned down in Pulwama encounter

Earlier, on February 28, days after a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, was gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama, security forces killed one of the terrorists involved in the killing during an encounter in the district's Awantipora area in the early hours.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said the ultra killed in the gunfight with security forces was identified as the killer of Sharma.

Sharma, a bank guard, was shot dead by terrorists barely 100 metres from his home in Achan in Pulwama when he was on his way to the local market. He was rushed to a hospital by passersby but he succumbed to the injuries.

