Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out at Kapren area in Shopian

Encounter in J&K: An encounter has started between militants and security forces at Kapren area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

As per reports, at least two militants are believed to be trapped in the area. The Kashmir Zone Police said the Army and the local police are on the job.

Further details to follow.

