Image Source : PTI Low intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

A low-intensity earthquake-hit region of Jammu and Kashmir at 10:02 pm on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was 87kms east of Katra.

Last week, a shallow magnitude-3.9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The tremors were felt 88 km of Katra at 4:55 am, National Center for Seismology said.

