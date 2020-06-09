Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning at around 8:16 am, triggering panic among the local residents. National Center for Seismology confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres North-Northeast of Srinagar at a depth of 10km.

New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2020 9:58 IST
3.9 Magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar
3.9 Magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning at around 8:16 am, triggering panic among the local residents. National Center for Seismology confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres North-Northeast of Srinagar at a depth of 10km.

On Monday, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Gurugram's Haryana at 1300 hours. The epicentre of the earthquake was 13 kilometres West-Northwest of Gurugram. Tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas for a few seconds.

 

Delhi, which lies close to a faultline, is susceptible to low-intensity earthquakes, geologists say.

Meanwhile, since April, Delhi and nearby areas have recorded 13 earthquakes of low and medium intensity: April 12 - Delhi (3.5); April 13-Delhi (2.7); April 16 - Delhi (2); May 3 - Delhi (3); May 6 - Faridabad (2.3), May 10 - Delhi (3.4); May 15 - Delhi (2.2), May 28 - Faridabad (2.5); May 29 - Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9); June 1 - Rohtak (1.8 and 3) and June 3 - Faridabad (3.2).

