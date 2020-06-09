3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar

Image Source : FILE 3.9 Magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning at around 8:16 am, triggering panic among the local residents. National Center for Seismology confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was 15 kilometres North-Northeast of Srinagar at a depth of 10km.

On Monday, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Gurugram's Haryana at 1300 hours. The epicentre of the earthquake was 13 kilometres West-Northwest of Gurugram. Tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas for a few seconds.

Delhi, which lies close to a faultline, is susceptible to low-intensity earthquakes, geologists say.

Meanwhile, since April, Delhi and nearby areas have recorded 13 earthquakes of low and medium intensity: April 12 - Delhi (3.5); April 13-Delhi (2.7); April 16 - Delhi (2); May 3 - Delhi (3); May 6 - Faridabad (2.3), May 10 - Delhi (3.4); May 15 - Delhi (2.2), May 28 - Faridabad (2.5); May 29 - Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9); June 1 - Rohtak (1.8 and 3) and June 3 - Faridabad (3.2).

